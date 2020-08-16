1/1
Sylvia Kovac-Koire
Kovac-Koire, Sylvia passed away on August 5, 2020 at 91 years young. Born in the Bronx, NY, she was a long-time resident of Miami Beach, a consummate Mah Jong Maven, and usually the funniest person in the room. For friend and stranger alike she was kind, thoughtful and generous. Sylvia was married to David Kovac for 45 wonderful years until his passing in 2000. They had one loving and devoted daughter, Giselle Kovac. Sylvia was an amazing mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is survived by grandson Justus (Tashna), granddaughters Faith and Sarah (Tom) and her beautiful great-grandchildren JJ, Ruby Rose, Grace and Olivia. For the last 16 years of her life she was married to her high school sweetheart and all around great guy, Michael Koire, who died shortly after her on Aug 8, 2020. She will be missed by Michael's children Rosa (Kay) and Steve (Linda), his grandchildren and great-granddaughter, her almost sister and partner in crime Tante Inger, and by her family of beautiful caregivers, all of whom she loved dearly. Sylvia was a wise woman with a beautiful heart and her family is deeply grateful to have been so loved by her.

Published in the Miami Herald on Aug. 16, 2020.
