Chester, Jeremy T. , Jerry to his friends and family, and Gebe to his grandchildren, Dylan and Liam, died peacefully on August 4, 2020. Born in Massachusetts in 1938, Jerry was a child of WWII. His father, Al, an engineer and lawyer, enlisted in the Navy following the attack on Pearl Harbor and was commissioned to teach celestial navigation and later, the Loran system, being stationed out of Florida. Jerry, with his mom, Pauline, and his two older brothers, Conrad, and Scott, followed him to the East Coast of Florida, the boys having the time of their lives, mixing it up with the fighter pilots who would gather in their home before being sent out to combat. The love of the sea and the sky and the clouds stayed with Jerry forever, and while his dream of becoming a pilot in the military was dashed due to his eyesight, he nonetheless became an officer in the Army following his graduation from Knox College and went on to become an Airborne Ranger. In his later years, he got his private pilot's license, never gave up his love of skydiving, and obtained his Advanced Open Water Diver certificate at the age of 81. His passion was literature and writing, but his head said otherwise, and in 1962 he joined Chester, Blackburn & Roder, a cargo shipping company based in New York City, where he met his wife to be, Britt, one year later. Starting out as a trainee in a very small company, Jerry became the President and CEO of C.B.&R., American Marine Industries, Pan Atlantic Lines and Marine Terminals, the largest cargo shipping company serving the West Indies, Central and South America. In 1987, he and his wife founded Tecmarine Lines and Marine Cargo Management in Miami, with satellite offices in New Jersey, Brooklyn, Jamaica, St. Maarten, Trinidad, Guyana, Antigua and St. Lucia, operating a fleet of seven ships and providing liner service to twenty- two ports in The Caribbean and South America. After retiring from shipping, Jerry returned to his passion of writing and published his first book, 'Smoke', and was working on his second book until he couldn't. Despite his failing health, he and his wife continued to travel and enjoy their shared interest in cultural diversity and tribal art developed through their 54 years of marriage, celebrated with a three generation family trip to Africa in 2017. Jerry was a man of grace, curiosity, honor and integrity. His love of family was a constant throughout his life. He and his wife, Britt, were the best of buddies, and he loved spending time with her and their two children, Kevin and Kristine and their families. Jerry is also survived by his brother, Scott. As he said at the end of his time here on earth, "I am a happy man."



