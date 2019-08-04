Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ted Anthony Bonanno. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BONANNO, TED ANTHONY April 25, 1946-July 28, 2019 On Sunday, July 28th, Ted Anthony Bonanno passed away suddenly in his sleep at the age of 73. Ted is survived by his wife, Theresa; sons, Ted and Steven; daughters, Rachel and Brianna; brother, John; sisters, Susan and Cindy; and many other loving relatives. He was predeceased by his parents, John and Sue Bonanno. Ted was born in Reading, PA and moved with his family to Miami, FL in 1958. He graduated from Southwest High School and Miami-Dade College. Ted was a baker most of his life, a trade he learned from his Dad and excelled at. He loved Mustang cars, motorcycles, music, and many sports, especially football. Ted kept his sense of humor and childlike wonder throughout his life, making it fun and easy to be around him. Most of all, Ted loved God and his family. A celebration of life will be held at 3:00 pm on Saturday, August 10th, at Life Pointe Church, 27500 Old Dixie Highway, Homestead, FL. 33032, with Pastor Rich Whitter officiating. Memorial donations in memory of Ted may be made to Life Pointe Church at the above address.

