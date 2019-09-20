ABREU, TERESA September 7th, 1933 September 17th, 2019 Abreu, Teresa, 86, of Miami passed away on September 17, 2019. She was born in Havana, Cuba and was a teacher by profession in Cuba and in the U.S. until her retirement. Teresa is survived by her husband of 56 years of marriage, Juan Francisco Abreu; Her children, Maria Teresa (Paul) and Juan Carlos(Lisa); her grandchildren; Aileen Maria and Brian Carlos Martin and Juan Antonio and Carlos Howard Abreu; Her siblings Raquel Marimon, Carlos Marimon (Sonia) and Juanito Marimon who predeceased her and her two nephews, Carlos Martin Marimon and Javier Marimon. Visitation to be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 6 p.m. to midnight at Caballero Rivero Westchester located at 8200 SW 40 Street, Miami, FL and Interment to follow on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Cemetery located at 11411 NW 25 Street, Doral, FL

