Erwin, Terese a beacon of light and joy, passed away Sat., Nov. 16, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones. Born Oct. 3, 1949 to Carmen and John Dryden Jr., lived in Miami Shores and attended Notre Dame Academy. She married Randy Erwin on Nov. 10, 1973 and had three children, Leanne (Laurie), Randy Jr. (Priscilla) and Judy (Gaby). She loved her time as a preschool teacher, but her greatest joy came from time with her grandchildren, Heston, Colton, Sky, Autumn, Ivy, Penelope and Aurelia. Funeral will be held 11 am Monday, Nov. 25 at All Saints Church, 10900 W. Oakland Park Blvd., Sunrise, FL 33351. The viewing is from 4-8 pm Sunday, Nov. 24 at Bailey Memorial, 6701 W. Commercial Blvd., Tamarac, FL 33319, blessing at 5:30 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to metavivor.org in her name.
Published in the Miami Herald on Nov. 22, 2019