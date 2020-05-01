Cambo, Teresita Romero, 89, passed peacefully after a long battle with Alzheimer's on April 27, 2020, at her home in Key Biscayne, Teresita received a plenary indulgence and the Papal blessing with anointed oil. She is at last with God and her loving husband Roberto, who preceded her in death in 2013.Teresita was born in Vedado, Cuba to Manuel Angel Romero and Christina Lama. She lived in Havana, Cuba and worked at the Royal Bank of Canada. In 1957, she met her husband Roberto on a catwalk under Rickenbacker Causeway in Key Biscayne while on vacation in Miami, and were wed the next year. Teresita did not want her children raised in a Communist Country, and fled the country to Miami where she was reunited with her husband. Teresita was a woman of strength and fortitude, always fighting for the freedom of the Cuban People. She was a founding director of the Cuban-American Foundation. Teresita played an important role in the passage of Congressional legislation for the establishment of Radio Martí America, Voice to Free Cuba in 1982. She is survived by her three beloved sons, Robert, Manuel Angel and Ernesto, as well as daughters in law, Patricia Menendez and Ana Priú. She had eight grandchildren Robert Alexander, Matthew Elijah, Michael Christian, Richard Andrew, Nicholas Albert, Anthony Ernesto, Una and Angelina Matilde. Due to the current global pandemic, the family is unable to host a formal service. A mass at St. Agnes Catholic Church for the eternal rest of her soul will be celebrated at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to support the Missionaries of Charity of Mother Teresa.



