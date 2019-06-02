CHAMBERS, TERRELL F. "JEFF" 03/25/1929 5/23/2019 With deep sadness we announce that our loving father, brother, father in law, grandfather, great- grandfather, uncle, and friend passed away on Thursday May 23rd, 2019 at the age of 90. Terrell was a very friendly respectable man with lots of integrity who felt extremely proud of serving the United States Navy for 22 years, from where he retired as a Senior Chief. He was also a God fearing man who loved his community and contributed his efforts to various charities. He leaves behind a daughter Terry Touchstone, a sister Ava Henry, two grandchildren Angela and Raymond Touchstone, a daughter in law Gloria Chambers, Gloria's son Eric Pizanis, sister in law Camila Boyer, three nieces and one nephew, and seven great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife Leona Juanita Chambers and his son Raymond F. Chambers. A memorial service will be taking place June 8th, 2019 at 1pm at Forests Lawn West, 4601 Freedom Drive; Charlotte, North Carolina 28208. tel:704-395-0055

