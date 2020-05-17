Terry Buie
BUIE, TERRY 68, of Tampa, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Memorial Hospital after a brief illness. He was born in Miami where he enjoyed surfing, running, motorcycling, sculp-turing and drawing but most of all, playing his guitars. He relocated to Tampa in 1988 and continued guitar playing for various public events and sharing copies of his music. He was preceded in death by his mother Jeannette Buie, father Finley Buie, brothers Finley Buie III and recently Leslie Buie. He is survived by his sister Pat Buie Johnston, nephew Tyler Johnston and nieces Ginger Buie Gustason, and Heather Johnston Conley. The family will have a private scattering of ashes. www.blountcurrymacdill.com

Published in the Miami Herald on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Macdill Chapel
605 S MACDILL AVE
Tampa, FL 33609
8138762421
