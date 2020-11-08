1/1
Terry G. Biddulph
1943 - 2020
Terry G. Biddulph
May 31, 1943 - October 30, 2020
Miami, Florida - Born in Cleveland, Ohio passed away in Miami. Terry was a prominent banker in Miami for many years. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mark Catholic Church in Clelveland, Ohio. Terry is survived by his brothers, Bruce L. Biddulph of Parma, OH and John F. Biddulph (Pam) of Melbourne Beach, FL; nephews and niece, Brian, Elizabeth, Christopher and Zackery Biddulph and friends John Waldo and Judith Reitz. A Memorial Mass will be held in Miami at a later date. Contributions may be made in Terry's memory to St. Louis Catholic Church, Pinecrest, FL.



Published in the Miami Herald on Nov. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

November 7, 2020
Great guy who always had a smile and laugh for me and others. So enjoyed seeing him at meetings of attorneys.
David Deehl
Friend
November 5, 2020
Terry was a true gentleman and good friend to Judges and lawyers. His kindness will always be remembered. My deepest condolences to Terry's loving family.
Judge Linda Singer Stein
Friend
November 3, 2020
God bless you Terry, you were one of the important people in my professional life.
Gene B.
