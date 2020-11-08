Terry G. BiddulphMay 31, 1943 - October 30, 2020Miami, Florida - Born in Cleveland, Ohio passed away in Miami. Terry was a prominent banker in Miami for many years. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mark Catholic Church in Clelveland, Ohio. Terry is survived by his brothers, Bruce L. Biddulph of Parma, OH and John F. Biddulph (Pam) of Melbourne Beach, FL; nephews and niece, Brian, Elizabeth, Christopher and Zackery Biddulph and friends John Waldo and Judith Reitz. A Memorial Mass will be held in Miami at a later date. Contributions may be made in Terry's memory to St. Louis Catholic Church, Pinecrest, FL.