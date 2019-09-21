Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terry I. Mitzel. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Terry Mitzel passed away September 11, 2019. He was an incredible man born and raised in Ohio. His father passed away when he was only nine years old and he took it upon himself to work at the local Amish farm and do any side jobs he could to support his mom and sister. After high school, he joined the Army, became a green beret, and earned a purple heart. He fought courageously in Vietnam. Starting from the bottom as a mechanic for a local packing house, he worked his way up to being one of the most successful produce packagers in south Florida. When he was younger he was a weightlifter, knew how to build cars from scratch and loved racing them, was a great hunter, built his own home, and was afraid of heights but was one hell of a paratrooper. He would bend over backwards to help me in any way possible big or small. He loved cars, boats, fishing, his son in laws, grand babies and his good friend Jeff. He fought long and hard to stick around with us but unfortunately the cards got stacked against him. He was survived by his daughter, Kathleen Kollen, and will now be reunited in Heaven with his wife, Therese Mitzel, and son, Terry Mitzel Jr.

