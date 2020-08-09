Baer, James Theodore was born on February 8, 1943 in Brooklyn, New York. Shortly after, he moved to Miami, which he called home. He passed away on Friday, July 31st, 2020 at the age of 77. He is predeceased by his sister, Patricia Donnell, and is survived by his wife of 42 years, Carol, his two sons, Richard (Rhonda), and Bob, his grandchildren, Robert Jr. (Rebekah), Shayna (Josh), Kayla (Sean), Kenneth (Brittany), James and Grace as well as his six great-grandchildren, Autumn, Audrey, Arianna, Tucker, Blake and Emmett. Starting at the age of twelve, Jim worked tirelessly, from sunup to sundown greasing dump trucks, and he eventually became a mechanic and heavy equipment operator in his teens. In 1977, Jim founded Central Florida Equipment Rentals, Inc. The small business grew into a major South Florida construction company. Joined by his two sons, Richard and Bob, Jim grew the company from two employees to over 150, always taking care of his family, employees and those he serviced. He loved his work and took care of everyone around him, with a real soft spot for his family, friends and colleagues. His hard work and huge heart built the foundation of a legacy company primed for generations to come. Jim was the President of Central until 2012, when he became Chairman. Jim remained involved with the company until his passing. Although he accomplished so much, Jim remained humble, unassuming and generous. Sharing his time between his homes in Miami and North Carolina, Jim had a joy for riding motorcycles, a passion for woodworking, and a love for creating and fixing anything with his own hands. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. Jim was truly one of a kind, a self-made man in every sense of the word. He will be deeply missed, but his love, generosity and invaluable guidance will never be forgotten.



