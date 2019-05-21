KRAUT, THEODORE 79, of Weston, formerly of Miami and Long Island, New York. Passed away May 17, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Ann Jane Kraut. Devoted father of Peter (Elizabeth) Kraut and Amy Long. Loving grandfather of Andrew Fraser Kraut, Brett Daniel Kraut and Megan Ann Long. Former owner Corner Creek Bourbon Company. Theodore served in the United States Army. Services will be held Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 11AM at Temple DorDorim, 2360 Glades Circle, Weston, Florida 33327. Family requests donations to The University Of Miami Multiple Sclerosis Center Of Excellence, 1120 NW 14 Street, Suite 1382, Miami, Florida 33136
Published in the Miami Herald on May 21, 2019