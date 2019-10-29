Theodore "Ted" Krug Pincus, 86, died peacefully on Friday, October 25. Born in New York City, on November 1, 1932, to Harold and Jean, Ted spent his adult life in Miami Beach. He loved traveling, Broadway shows and, most of all, spending time with his grandchildren — Hannah and Abby Sekoff; and Nicole, Valerie and Michael Weinbrum, who as the youngest in the family was the apple of his eye. A man with a kind spirit and gentle heart, Ted, or Papa Teddy as he was known to everyone, was happiest when he was celebrating milestones with his beloved family at The Palm, checking the daily stock report or cheering Michael on at his sporting events. He was, in every way, a good soul. In addition to his grandchildren, he is survived by his wife of 58 years, Rosalie, daughters Diane (Brad) Weinbrum and Laura (Will) Sekoff, and brother Eddie (Marilyn) Pincus. Funeral services will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 12:30 p.m. at Menorah Gardens & Funeral Chapels, 21100 West Griffin Road, Southwest Ranches. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Miami Jewish Health Foundation, 5200 NE 2nd Avenue, Miami, FL 33137.
Published in the Miami Herald on Oct. 29, 2019