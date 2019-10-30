Theodore Pincus

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theodore Pincus.
Obituary
Send Flowers

PINCUS, THEODORE. The Mount Sinai Medical Center Family pays tribute to Theodore Pincus, a dedicated supporter of our hospital. Mr. Pincus was a member of the Founders of Mount Sinai, our Foundation's most time-honored fundraising organization. His wife, Rosalie, is a Life Advisory Trustee on the Advisory Board of Trustees. His legacy of giving has continued with his daughter, Diane Weinbrum, who also is a member of the Founders of Mount Sinai. All of us at Mount Sinai extend our heartfelt condolences to Mr. Pincus' family and his friends. He leaves a legacy of helping others through his kindness and generosity, and he will always have a special place in the hearts of everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.
Published in the Miami Herald on Oct. 30, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.