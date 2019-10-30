PINCUS, THEODORE. The Mount Sinai Medical Center Family pays tribute to Theodore Pincus, a dedicated supporter of our hospital. Mr. Pincus was a member of the Founders of Mount Sinai, our Foundation's most time-honored fundraising organization. His wife, Rosalie, is a Life Advisory Trustee on the Advisory Board of Trustees. His legacy of giving has continued with his daughter, Diane Weinbrum, who also is a member of the Founders of Mount Sinai. All of us at Mount Sinai extend our heartfelt condolences to Mr. Pincus' family and his friends. He leaves a legacy of helping others through his kindness and generosity, and he will always have a special place in the hearts of everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.

