Theodore Pincus

  • "Dear Rosalie, Eddie and I were very saddened to learn of..."
    - JUNE GLICKMAN
Menorah Gardens & Funeral Chapels
21100 West Griffin Road
Southwest Ranches, FL
33332
(954)-434-1531
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
12:30 PM
Menorah Gardens & Funeral Chapels
21100 West Griffin Road
Southwest Ranches, FL 33332
PINCUS, THEODORE. The Mount Sinai Medical Center Family pays tribute to Theodore Pincus, a dedicated supporter of our hospital. Mr. Pincus was a member of the Founders of Mount Sinai, our Foundation's most time-honored fundraising organization. His wife, Rosalie, is a Life Advisory Trustee on the Advisory Board of Trustees. His legacy of giving has continued with his daughter, Diane Weinbrum, who also is a member of the Founders of Mount Sinai. All of us at Mount Sinai extend our heartfelt condolences to Mr. Pincus' family and his friends. He leaves a legacy of helping others through his kindness and generosity, and he will always have a special place in the hearts of everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.
Published in the Miami Herald on Oct. 30, 2019
Southwest Ranches, FL   (954) 434-1531
