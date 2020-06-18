Theola Cook "Tucky" Wyrick
Wyrick, Theola "Tucky" Cook , 89, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 14, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Edwin T. Cook, Sr. and Reverend V. Neil Wyrick and is survived by her children, Carol Miller (Charles), Annie Trimmer (Todd), Joy Moore (Gordon), Candynce Jackson, Ted Cook (Mili), Beverlee Maier (Edwin), Dawn Weeks (Steve), 18 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren. Tucky was a resident of South Miami, FL for 65 years. She had enormous love for her family and cherished every moment with them. Her positive spirit touched many. She will be deeply missed by all those who were fortunate enough to have known her.

Published in the Miami Herald on Jun. 18, 2020.
