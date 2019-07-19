Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Therese Deutsch Harris. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HARRIS, THERESE DEUTSCH October 13, 1942-July 12, 2019 Born in Paterson, New Jersey in 1942, Therese "Terri" Harris (née Deutsch) has requested that her family and friends forgo mournful refrains; if, as she said, the essence of life is to love and be loved, then she had lived the finest life of all. Terri's passionate collaboration with her late husband, Erwin Goldblum Harris, began when she accepted a position as an office assistant at Erwin's advertising agency, The Harris Company. The pair worked closely to develop a series of acclaimed ad campaigns before ratifying their romantic union on July 20, 1969the day that man walked on the moon. T & E, as they henceforth were known, were passionate supporters of art, scholarship, and civic valuesas antiquities collectors and museum benefactors; as co-chairs of the We the People event in Baltimore, Maryland, celebrating the bicentennial of the ratification of the US Constitution; in Terri's capacity as a member of the Fine Arts Advisory Panel for the Board of Governors, Federal Reserve, Washington, DC; as consummate hosts with a flair for Yiddish melodies and Jewish-Hungarian cuisine; and as founders of the nonprofit National Self-Defense Institute (NSDI), which in 2001 launched the S.A.F.E. law enforcement training program to prevent sexual violence by offering free self-defense classes to adult and teenage women. Terri passed peacefully while looking up at the stars, on the other side of which she may now reunite with the love of her life and carry on their romance and adventures.

