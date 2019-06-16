Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas A. Lopez. View Sign Service Information Stanfill Funeral Homes 10545 South Dixie Hwy. Miami , FL 33156 (305)-667-2518 Send Flowers Obituary

THOMAS A. LOPEZ November 8, 1929- June 8, 2019 Miami, Florida Lopez, Thomas A. (Tom), age 89, passed away in peace at South Miami Hospital on Saturday, June 8, 2019. Tom was born in New York on November 8, 1929 to Tomas and Porfiria Lopez. Tom served in the United States Marine Corps in the early 1950s after which he attended and graduated from CCNY. He moved to Miami from New York in 1956. Tom, a 53 year resident of Pinecrest, FL, is survived by his wife, Kiki Lopez, his three children,Tom Lopez of McCalla, AL and Chapin, SC, Kathleen Kovar of Napa, CA and Marisa McDonald of Oceanside, CA, eight grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and his brother Ramon Lopez of Kailua, HI. Tom spent 22 years as a special agent with the Internal Revenue Service criminal investigations division. After retiring from the IRS, Tom established his own CPA firm. In addition, Tom further served his country as a reserve officer in The U.S. Coast Guard, retiring as a Commander. Friends, family and others whose lives Tom touched are invited to Stanfill Funeral Home, 10545 S. Dixie Hwy Miami, FL 33156 on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. to reminisce about his truly remarkable life. You are also invited to celebrate Tom's life at a funeral mass at the St Louis Catholic Church, 7270 SW 120th St Pinecrest, FL 33156 on Saturday June 22, 2019 at 10 a.m. A reception will follow the mass. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the .

