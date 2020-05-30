1945-2020 Thomas Glenn Perkins was called home by our loving Father and Savior on April 28th. He was surrounded in love by his wife Bonnie of 51 years, his 2 loving daughters Sommer and Melissa and his loyal friend and former business assistant Sam Noriega who was the "son he never had". He is loved and remembered by his cherished grandchildren Julia and Emma who called him Popi. Tom had a rare and giving life force who always tried to counsel and help others achieve their own inner greatness in life. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him and always be remembered with love that he graciously shared with family, friends and acquaintances. Good night my love, pleasant dreams and sleep tight my love, may tomorrow be sunny and bright and bring you closer to me, your wife, Bonnie. Due to coronavirus, service announcement is pending. In lieu of flowers, donations maybe be made to www.stjude.org.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Miami Herald on May 30, 2020.