SHAD, THOMAS HENRY, JR., Passed away on August 27, 2020. He was an active member of St. Thomas Episcopal Church and was the finance director for many years at Deel Automotive Sales. Tom is survived by his wife, Mary Lou Shad; brother, Arthur Shad; sister, Peggy Brown; daughter, Dawn Hogans Pino and granddaughters, Mahala and Suraya Hogans. Memorial services will be held at a later date.



