ALBURY, THOMAS LEO, 82, retired School Social Worker for Miami-Dade County School Board passed away on April 29, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Charlie Albury; daughters, Miranda Albury, Montrese Albury, and Marlene Lewis (Marvin); brother, Vincent Albury (Beverly); 9 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing/ Litany Service will be held at 6pm Sunday at St. Agnes Episcopal Church. Service 11am Monday at the Church. Services Entrusted To Range Funeral Homes.
Published in the Miami Herald on May 2, 2019