HAND, TIMOTHY PATRICK Passed away on February 11, 2019. Tim was a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and special friend to many. Tim was born in Norfolk, VA. to Jean and Jim Hand on September 28, 1954 and moved to Miami in 1966. He is survived by his wife Laura, and children, Patrick, Kathleen, and Shannon, his mother Jean, his siblings and their spouses, James and Elayne, Kevin, Colleen and John, Maureen and Nader (Moztarzadeh). Tim was pre-deceased by his father, Jim and youngest sister, Kathleen. Tim and his brother, Jim had a close and productive relationship managing their utility business in the Keys. Tim was a very special person, caring deeply for everyone he knew. He will always be missed because he touched the hearts of so many people. A great guy! A memorial mass celebrating his life was held at Saint Louis Catholic Church on Saturday, February 16, 2019.

HAND, TIMOTHY PATRICK Passed away on February 11, 2019. Tim was a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and special friend to many. Tim was born in Norfolk, VA. to Jean and Jim Hand on September 28, 1954 and moved to Miami in 1966. He is survived by his wife Laura, and children, Patrick, Kathleen, and Shannon, his mother Jean, his siblings and their spouses, James and Elayne, Kevin, Colleen and John, Maureen and Nader (Moztarzadeh). Tim was pre-deceased by his father, Jim and youngest sister, Kathleen. Tim and his brother, Jim had a close and productive relationship managing their utility business in the Keys. Tim was a very special person, caring deeply for everyone he knew. He will always be missed because he touched the hearts of so many people. A great guy! A memorial mass celebrating his life was held at Saint Louis Catholic Church on Saturday, February 16, 2019. Published in the Miami Herald on Feb. 17, 2019

