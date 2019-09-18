Toby was born in Birmingham, AL on July 19, 1938 and passed away Sunday with her sons by her side. Toby was a beloved mother and grandmother with a legacy that will remain in our hearts forever. She was independent in spirit and was surrounded in the end by friends she'd known since she was 10. She is survived by her sons Steve(Judi) and Eddie(Lori) and 5 grandchildren(Emily, Alex, Dimitry, Jayne, and Ruby). She was a good mom and she will be missed.
Published in the Miami Herald on Sept. 18, 2019