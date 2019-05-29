Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stanfill Funeral Homes 10545 South Dixie Hwy. Miami , FL 33156 (305)-667-2518 Send Flowers Obituary

SILVERMAN, TODD SYLVAN, Certified Public Accountant, age 93, passed away in Cutler Bay, Florida on May 25, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on June 25, 1925, in Wauchula, Florida. He is survived by his two sons Donald (Lori) and Robert (Joan) and his only daughter Rita Ann Silverman Plummer (Tom) and six grandchildren Sasha Silverman Naranjo (Manuel), Arica, Ashley, Nicholas, Jenna Silverman, and Melissa Ann Plummer, also two great-grandsons Manuel and Diego, his nieces Kaye Silverman Burch (Dale), Lynn Silverman Russell, Avie Silverman Eures (Allen) his great-niece Kay Lee Hogenauer, and his great-nephew T.K. Hogenauer, Stephen and Andrew Burch and Mark and David Russell. He is preceded in death by his 59 years of loving wife Peggy and his son Thomas and his parents Isador and Alta Hall Silverman, his sister Avis Silverman Sasser (Thomas), and his brothers Mark (Carolyn) and Kay Silverman. He will be cremated and put his beloved Peace River to drift into the Gulf Stream and take a long trip to Europe. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the . Services will be held at Stanfill Funeral Home, 10545 S. Dixie Hwy. Miami, FL 33156. Memorial Services will start at 1:00 PM Friday, May 31, 2019, with a gathering for food at Tom and Rita Plummer's house.

