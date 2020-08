Or Copy this URL to Share

Dr. Perez-Sanz passed away peacefully surrounded by friends. He lived a long life and as a physician helped the sick. Practiced medicine in New York City from 1965 to 1992, when he retired. He leaves behind many who were lucky to have had him in their lives. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.



