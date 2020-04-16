Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Torre Agustin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dr.Torre, Agustin , 81, of Miami passed away on April 14, 2020 due to complications from a stroke. Agustin was born in Havana, Cuba on August 14, 1938. He received his medical degree from the University of Salamanca, Spain in 1964 after having proudly immigrated to America in 1964. Agustin repaid this country's kindness by enlisting in the US Army in 1969. After several advancements in rank, Agustin was honorably discharged at the rank of Major in 1971. Agustin remained in private practice in New Jersey and later in Coral Gables until he retired. His community service included working with the indigent at the clinic of San Juan Bosco in Little Havana. Agustin is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Lilliam, and his children Lily Tobar (Robert), Jacqueline Torre, Henry Torre and Carlos Torre (Amy) and nine grandchildren. Agustin was predeceased by his parents, Agustin and Ana and his grandchild Sophia. Due to the current CoronaVirus situation, a memorial mass will be scheduled at a later date.

