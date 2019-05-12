RICE, TRACY LEE 57, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Baptist Hospital, in Miami, Florida. Born on February 14, 1962, he was a longtime resident of Miami who is preceded in death by his Father, Forrest Lee Rice and Sister, Jo-Ann Paulison. He was an avid lover of the outdoors who enjoyed fishing and boating. He took pride in his work as a carpenter and plasterer. He leaves behind his most cherished mother, Lois (Lynn) Rice, with whom he shared a very special bond. He also leaves behind a sister, Nancy Sirolli (Pio), brother, Brian Paulison (Adel), and sister, Linda Tellez (George). Two Nephews, Daniel Marcotte and Matthew Sirolli and four nieces, Christina Paulison Kulacz, Melissa Sirolli, Ashlee Tellez and Megan Tellez Lopez and several great nieces and nephews and many close friends. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Van Orsdel Kendall Funeral Chapel from 7 pm to 10 pm.
Published in the Miami Herald on May 12, 2019