Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tyrone Williams. View Sign

WILLIAMS, TYRONE It is with great sorrow that we announce the death of our beloved Michael Tyrone Williams on April 13, 2019. He was a friend to everyone he met and a source of strength to all who knew him. His life was molded by his Bahamian heritage, and he was an exceptional teacher at American Senior High School. A graduate of FAMU, he loved his Rattlers and the Raiders. He will be sorely missed and always remembered by all the lives he touched. He is survived by his wife Lorraine, daughter Yaminah, grandchiuldren Briana, Matthew, and Joshua; his brother Harold "Skip" (Dorothy), sister-in-law Angela (Wayne); in-laws Timothy and Pauline McCartney, and numerous nieces and nephews. Viewing will be Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 7-8 PM at Fred Hunter Funeral Home, 6301 Taft St, Hollywood, Fl 33024. The memorial service will be on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 10 AM at the Church of the Holy Sacrament, 2801 N. University Dr., Pembroke Pines, Fl 33024. Please gather with us to celebrate his life.

WILLIAMS, TYRONE It is with great sorrow that we announce the death of our beloved Michael Tyrone Williams on April 13, 2019. He was a friend to everyone he met and a source of strength to all who knew him. His life was molded by his Bahamian heritage, and he was an exceptional teacher at American Senior High School. A graduate of FAMU, he loved his Rattlers and the Raiders. He will be sorely missed and always remembered by all the lives he touched. He is survived by his wife Lorraine, daughter Yaminah, grandchiuldren Briana, Matthew, and Joshua; his brother Harold "Skip" (Dorothy), sister-in-law Angela (Wayne); in-laws Timothy and Pauline McCartney, and numerous nieces and nephews. Viewing will be Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 7-8 PM at Fred Hunter Funeral Home, 6301 Taft St, Hollywood, Fl 33024. The memorial service will be on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 10 AM at the Church of the Holy Sacrament, 2801 N. University Dr., Pembroke Pines, Fl 33024. Please gather with us to celebrate his life. Funeral Home Fred Hunter's Funeral Homes

6301 Taft Street

Hollywood , FL 33024-5934

954-989-1550 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Miami Herald on Apr. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close