Mrs. Asa Biehl Groves Jr. passed away August 14, 2020, with her daughter Reggie, son Asa, and daughter-in-law (Denise) by her side at Reggie's home in Minnesota. She was born in Evanston, IL April 4, 1924 to Mr. and Mrs. Morris Corley. She graduated from Ferry Hall School, Lake Forest, IL, and then Northwestern University, Evanston, IL. After graduating, she joined the Congressional Office of The Honorable Marguerite Stitt Church, 13th District IL in Washington DC. She married Asa Biehl Groves Jr. of Madison, WI in 1952. In 1954, they moved to Miami FL and raised three children, Asa Biehl III, Regina Eunice, and Robert Corley. With her son Asa Biehl III (Denise) and daughter Reggie, she leaves 3 grandchildren, Corley Alexandra Groves, John Wesley Groves II, and Robert Vaughn Gelly. Burial will be in Woodland Park Cemetery South (Miami) next to her husband who passed away in 2013, and her son Robert Corley who passed away in 1988. All services private.



