U.S. Army Major Cassandra Lang Stall, 37, of Colorado Springs, Colorado passed away July 16, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. Cassandra was assigned to Fort Carson's 4th Infantry Division. She commissioned as a Second Lieutenant into the U.S. Army. Cassandra served two tours of combat in Iraq and was stationed throughout the world in her 15 years of service. The daughter of William and Lang (née Liang) Elmore, she was born on January 31, 1982 at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Cassandra grew up in South Florida and graduated from the University of Miami. Cassandra is survived by her husband, James, of seven years; her 5-year-old son, Mason; her parents, William and Lang of Crestview, Florida; sister Elizabeth (Jose Lopez) of Pembroke Pines, Florida; four nieces and nephews; and many other family and friends. Military Memorial Service, 10:00AM, Monday, July 22, 2019 at the Soldier Memorial Chapel on Fort Carson, Colorado . Visitation, 10:00AM to 12:00PM, Rosary 11:00AM, followed by a Funeral Service, 12:00PM, Wednesday, July 24, 2019, The Springs Funeral Services, 3115 East Platte Avenue, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80909. Cassandra will be laid to rest at the Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in her name to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation or . Arrangements by The Springs Funeral Services, www.tsfs.co

