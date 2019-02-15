Vania Piedra

On January 21, 2019, Vania Piedra lost her battle with pancreatic cancer. She was 81 years of age and resided in Miami. Vania is survived by her two children, Alfredo and Laura and their spouses, Kerline and Sandra. Her eight grandchildren, Jessica, Katie, Jennifer, Anthony, Timothy, Cynthia, AJ and Jonathan, and four great-grandchildren, Penelepe, Atticus, Harper, and Xavier
Published in the Miami Herald on Feb. 15, 2019
