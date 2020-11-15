1/
Vera Frisch
1917 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vera's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vera Frisch
November 6, 1917 - October 17, 2020
Atlanta, Georgia - Ms. Vera Frisch, age 102, of Atlanta via Key Biscayne, FL and Steamboat Springs, CO, died from COVID-19 on Saturday, October 17, 2020, just days shy of her 103rd birthday. Born November 6, 1917, she was an avid skier, golfer, and world traveler in her prime. She was tough, almost surviving two global pandemics. While she demanded much of others and pulled no punches, she loved and was generous to the persons and causes about which she cared deeply. Her mind and memory remained sharp until recently. She is survived by her niece, Laurie Frisch Hartke, her granddaughter, Amy Harden-Orlow, and her grandson, Shepard Orlow, and his family. Any donations may be made in her name to Hadassah International. Arrangements in Atlanta by Dressler's Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Miami Herald on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care
3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd.
Atlanta, GA 30341
(770) 451-4999
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved