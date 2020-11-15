Vera Frisch

November 6, 1917 - October 17, 2020

Atlanta, Georgia - Ms. Vera Frisch, age 102, of Atlanta via Key Biscayne, FL and Steamboat Springs, CO, died from COVID-19 on Saturday, October 17, 2020, just days shy of her 103rd birthday. Born November 6, 1917, she was an avid skier, golfer, and world traveler in her prime. She was tough, almost surviving two global pandemics. While she demanded much of others and pulled no punches, she loved and was generous to the persons and causes about which she cared deeply. Her mind and memory remained sharp until recently. She is survived by her niece, Laurie Frisch Hartke, her granddaughter, Amy Harden-Orlow, and her grandson, Shepard Orlow, and his family. Any donations may be made in her name to Hadassah International. Arrangements in Atlanta by Dressler's Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.





