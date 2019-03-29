KATZ, VERA left this world peacefully on March 27,2019. She is survived by her loving children, Michael (Helen) Katz, Ilana (Bernard) wainberg & grandchild/son James (Katrina) pann, 5 grandkids & 8 great-grandkids. Vera was born in Satoraljaujhely, Hungary surging Auchwitz. Services will be held at Levitt Weinstein Chapel in Aventura on 3/29/19 @ 11 am. Donations to her beloved Israel & Hadassah.
Published in the Miami Herald on Mar. 29, 2019