MEDINA, VERNON N., beloved father of Ian (Adri), and Val (Nash), passed quietly in his sleep next to his son on Father's Day at 3:30 am. He was born in British Guiana, he moved to South Florida in 1979. He was a proficient businessman all his life and will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Visitation at Caballero Rivero Westchester Funeral Home located at 8200 Bird Road, Miami, FL 33155 on Thursday and Friday, June 20th and 21st, at 6 pm onwards. On Saturday, June 22nd, 2019 a viewing will be held at 12noon at Chapel of the Venerable Bede Episcopal Church Center located at 1150 Stanford Drive., Coral Gables, FL 33146 followed immediately with a religious service @ 1 pm. The family will receive friends thereafter for light refreshments at the church.

