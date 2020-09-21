After a short battle with colon cancer, Veronica Roberson, age 55, passed away peacefully on Sunday 9/13 in Long Beach, Ca. A native of Miami, Veronica had a long career as a buyer and inventory analyst for Sears, Macy's and Alpartagas USA. She took immense joy in family, friends, travel and rooting for the Gators, Dolphins, and Heat. Her good cheer and ever present smile will be missed by all. Veronica was predeceased by parents William and Janice Roberson and brother Bernard Roberson. She leaves behind sisters Germaine Roberson of Miami and Angela Rubini of Paris, brother Alton Roberson of Brooklyn., NY, niece Kaya Rubini, nephew Darius Rubini, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. If you desire Veronica designated that memorial donations be made in her name to bluehatfoundation.org
or losangelesmission.org
. Due to Covid concerns a memorial service will be planned when safe to meet.