Victor Farkas, 93, passed away in Aventura, FL. A Hungarian Holocaust survivor, he and his wife Judy raised two daughters in Montreal, Canada, before moving to Florida, where Victor was a hotelier in Sunny Isles and Orlando. He was predeceased by Judy and his daughter Sheila and is survived by his daughter Susan Farkas and her husband Richard Lieberman and by three grandchildren, Samuel Lieberman, Angela Benjamin and her husband David and Robert Brayer and his wife Janessa. He also leaves three great-grandchildren, Jack and Wyatt Benjamin and Verity Brayer. Services are at Weinstein-Levitt in Hollywood on Thursday at 10 am. Donations may be sent to the Miami-Dade Holocaust Center in his name.

Published in the Miami Herald on Aug. 19, 2020.
