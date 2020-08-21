Victor J. Citarella, 78, passed away peacefully in his home on August 12, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his wife of 53 years Lilita Menendez and his three daughters Gigi Polit, Anna Candela, and Sofia Bruck and their husbands Javier, Mark and Darren and their eight grandchildren, Mark, Alex, Claudia, Isa, Viola, Ruby, Kora and Marlon. Victor was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, an engineer from Georgia Tech, an avid boater, a jack of all trades, our Mr. Fix It, and the rock of our lives. He leaves us all with a legacy of strong family values, the importance of education and integrity, and a love of the ocean. It is with the deepest sadness that we pray for the grace to accept God's will. May he rest in peace and always within our hearts. Victor wished to be buried at sea. The family will honor his wish with a small private ceremony on his boat, Bamboleiro.



