Vincent A. Hosker-22 August 1990 Known as Vinnie to family and friends, unexpectedly died at home on 18 July 2020. Survived by Grandfather Alan Sutcliffe, Father Chip Hosker, Mother Christine Sutcliffe, Sister Emily Hosker and most beloved dog, Woody (aka Grandma). Uncle Geoffrey Hosker, Aunts Evelyn Sutcliffe Amin(Viren)- Valerie Sutcliffe - Kathy(Carl) Melisi. Cousins, Clinton and Justin Hosker, Sapna Amin. He is survived by many assorted associates, "Family" and friends dating back to kindergarden. Marching to the tune of his own drum, he always had a compliment and a smile for everyone. Vincent was known to have the biggest, most generous heart and will be sorely missed by all. Vincent attended Banyan Elementary, West Pine Middle School, Ft Lauderdale HS and Broward College. After finishing high school, he was a valued and reliable employee at Publix #750, where he met several contacts that led to many future endeavors which included A detailing stint at Ferrari of Ft Lauderdale, working with exotic cars at JCM Performance and other life changing experiences. Vincent is predeceased by Uncle William Hosker(2/2006). Grandparents Graham (5/2011) and Helen (27 May 2020) Hosker. Only grandson to Grandmother Mary Sutcliffe (21 July 2020) Services will be held at St Sebastian Church at 11:00 am on Saturday, 22 August 2020. Although we are heartbroken,it is comforting to know he is with his grandmother's. May he Rest in Peace.#JetLife. Online condolences can be shared at edkalis.com
. Arrangements entrusted to Edwards Cremation & Funeral Services, Wilton Manors.