DOMINGUEZ, VIRGINIA, 81. In loving memory of Virginia Dominguez (née Giraldo) who went home to the Lord on September 21, 2019. Virginia is predeceased by her husband, Jose and is survived by their son, Luis and daughter, Ginny. She was devout in her love of the Lord and a very active parishioner of St. Patrick Catholic Church. Virginia was a loving and very happy person. She will be greatly missed. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, 9/24 from 6 10 pm at Maspons Funeral Home, 3500 SW 8th Street, Miami. A mass of the resurrection will be held on Wednesday, 9/25 at noon at St. Patrick Catholic Church followed by the entombment at Vista Memorial Gardens. Maspons Funeral Home 305-461-05070
Published in the Miami Herald on Sept. 24, 2019