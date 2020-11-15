Virginia Fogarty
July 11, 1929 - October 30, 2020
Land O' Lakes, Florida - Fogarty, Virginia (Winnie), 91, of Land O Lakes, FL, formerly of Miami Shores, FL, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband Joseph F. Fogarty, Jr. She is survived by her seven children and extended family. Our mother was the pillar of her family and she dedicated her life to loving and caring for family and friends near and far. A funeral mass and burial next to her husband in Miami will be finalized in 2021. She is reunited with our father where her heart has always been. For full obituary please visit Loylessfuneralhome.funeraltechweb.com
