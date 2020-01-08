Manash, Marilyn Virginia born on April 11, 1942 in Ashland, OH died on Jan. 4th, 2020. Her loving husband, Charles E. Manash & son, Charles Jr. predeceased her. She will be forever loved & missed by her children, Carolyn & Michael, grandchildren Christopher, Julianne, Tyler, Daniella, loving family & friends. Viewing at Bernardo Garcia on SW 117th Ave. on Wed. Jan. 8th from 6-10PM. Mass held at St. John Neumann Church @10AM on Thurs., followed by burial at Caballero Woodlawn.
Published in the Miami Herald on Jan. 8, 2020