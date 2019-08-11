BLIZZARD, VIRGINIA TROY 93, passed away peacefully in her home on August 8, 2019 surrounded by her family and loved ones. A beloved mother and sister, she lived every day with a joy and spirit that blessed everyone around her. She is survived by her daughter Susan, her son James and Mary, and her "little" sister Ida. A reception will be held at 10:00 am with a service to follow at 11:00 am on Monday, August 12, 2019 at Coral Gables Congregational Church, 3010 De Soto Blvd., Coral Gables, FL 33134. Please visit stanfillfh.com for full obituary.
Published in the Miami Herald on Aug. 11, 2019