AYLOR, VIVIAN ARLENE, died on May 21, 2019, in Boca Raton, Fl. She was born on Dec 9, 1933 in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Albert and Hazel Aylor. Vivian moved to Miami with her family when she was a child. She graduated from Miami Edison Senior High and Florida Atlantic University. Vivian loved to sew and garden, and kept busy tracking the family's genealogy. Vivian was predeceased by her sister, Joyce, and her husband, Robert Harfst. She is survived by 5 children, Sheri Bistreich (Alan), Jay Losak (Nancy) Bonnie Losak, Doug Losak (Stina), and June Richards (Michael), 9 grand-children, and 4 great grand-children. Graveside services will be held at Southern Memorial Park, 15000 W. Dixie Hwy, N. Miami, at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 1st. A reception will be held immediately following the services at 421 SW 20 Road, Miami, FL Gregg L Mason Funeral Home Miami, Florida 305-757-9000

