CRUZ, Vladimir de los Angeles, 83, passed on Aug 13, Miami, Fl. Born on Jul 12, 1937, La Habana, Cuba, grad. of Belen, attended The University of Florida, with a doctorate in Animal Science. Preceded in death by parents Ruben and Emma Cruz & brother Alberto. Devoted husband of Lourdes for 60 yrs. & loving father to Luly (Robert), Angie (Giulio), Ignacio (Susi), Ana (Enrique), Eddy (Jimena). Abuelo to 12 grandchildren & 2 grandchildren. Brother to Sergio (Miriam), BIL to Mary Ann, uncle to David & Kathy. He was a proud Gator & cattle expert.
Published in the Miami Herald on Aug. 26, 2020.