Or Copy this URL to Share

CRUZ, Vladimir de los Angeles, 83, passed on Aug 13, Miami, Fl. Born on Jul 12, 1937, La Habana, Cuba, grad. of Belen, attended The University of Florida, with a doctorate in Animal Science. Preceded in death by parents Ruben and Emma Cruz & brother Alberto. Devoted husband of Lourdes for 60 yrs. & loving father to Luly (Robert), Angie (Giulio), Ignacio (Susi), Ana (Enrique), Eddy (Jimena). Abuelo to 12 grandchildren & 2 grandchildren. Brother to Sergio (Miriam), BIL to Mary Ann, uncle to David & Kathy. He was a proud Gator & cattle expert.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store