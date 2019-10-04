Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rev. Wallace P. Rivers. View Sign Service Information Caballero Rivero Woodlawn South 11655 SW 117TH AVE Miami , FL 33186 (305)-238-3672 Send Flowers Obituary

RIVERS, REV. WALLACE P., 96, of Louisville, KY, went to be with the Lord, whom he loved with all his heart, on September 27, 2019. Wallace was born November 30, 1922 in High Springs, Florida. He joined the U.S. Navy as a 19-year old high school senior shortly after the bombing of Pearl Harbor. He served honorably in both the Atlantic and Pacific theaters achieving the rank of Quartermaster First Class. In 1943, while serving in World War II, he married Ernestine Balentine, to whom he was married for 54 years. Wallace was a graduate of Stetson University in Deland, Florida, and Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas. In 1951, he surrendered to the call of God to preach and for over six decades served in the gospel ministry as a Southern Baptist pastor at churches in central Texas as well as north and south Florida, with Ernestine at his side until her death in 1997. Wallace is survived by his current wife, Joyce; his children, David Rivers (Kathy), Diane Rivers (Bryan Beane), Darlene Holzbach (Bill); granddaughters, Allison Rivers (Tony Nicosia) and Teresa Ann Rivers; and his stepchildren, Daniel Roper (Lisa) and their children, Laura Ann Nolan (Bryce), John Roper, and Jackson Roper; Chris Cox (Dave) and their children, David Cox (Kim) and Daniel Cox. Visitation will be held 9:30 to 10 am on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Cutler Ridge, 10301 Caribbean Blvd, Cutler Bay, FL 33189 with a "Celebration of Life Service" there at 10 am. Burial will follow at Caballero Rivero Woodlawn South, 11655 SW 117th Ave, Miami, FL 33186.

