PAWLEY, WALLACE SCHOOLER Beloved husband and father, 85, of Coral Gables passed away on October 5, 2019. He was born in Port Au Prince, Haiti, March 22, 1934. Wallace attended VMI and became a Pilot Instructor in the Air Force and later joined the Coast Guard Reserve. He was married to Geraldine Stambaugh, RN, on July 5, 1957. They traveled the world together and enjoyed a lifelong love affair. He is survived his wife Geraldine Pawley and two sons, Shannon Pawley and Cash Pawley and grandchildren Hunter, Amanda, Samantha, Trevor and Cash Junior Pawley. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Old Cutler Presbyterian Church, 14401 Old Cutler Road, Palmetto Bay, Florida. For a more in depth obituary please go to www.vanorsdel.com
Published in the Miami Herald on Oct. 13, 2019