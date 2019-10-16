PAWLEY, WALLACE SCHOOLER On Saturday, October 5, 2019, Wallace Schooler Pawley, loving husband and devoted father, passed away at 85. Wallace was born on March 22, 1934 in Port Au Prince, Haiti to Ida Schooler and Edward Porcher Pawley. Wally's family left Haiti in his early years. They spent time in Mexico, Dominican Republic, Cuba and India throughout his youth. Wally attended school in New York, California, Mexico, Miami and attended VMI (Virginia Military Institute). He then joined the Air Force where he became a Pilot Instructor at Vance Air Force Base in Enid, Oklahoma. Wallace later joined the Coast Guard Reserve in Miami. He flew as a Commercial Pilot for National Airlines and Pan American Airlines. After retirement Wally indulged the love of the sea. He always had a boat and loved to fish. He enjoyed Golf and other sports. Wally was a great joke and story teller. On July 5, 1957 he married Geraldine Stambaugh. They traveled the world together and enjoyed a lifelong love affair. Wally is survived by his wife Geraldine Pawley, by his children Shannon and Cash Pawley and five grandchildren. Also survived , his sister, Mary-Jane Neff, his brother Edward Porcher Pawley III and predeceased by another brother, Charles Harrison Pawley. A Memorial Service will be held at Old Cutler Presbyterian Church on October 17, 2019 at 11:00 AM , 14401 Old Cutler Road, Palmetto Bay, FL 33158
Published in the Miami Herald on Oct. 16, 2019