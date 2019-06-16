Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home - Sebring - Sebring 4001 Sebring Parkway Sebring , FL 33870 (863)-385-0125 Send Flowers Obituary

STORY, WALLACE "WAYNE" On June 11, 2019, Wallace "Wayne" Story, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away at the age of 82, at his home in Avon Park, Florida. Wayne was born on December 20, 1936, in Webster, Florida. He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas O. Story, mother, Irene Story, sister, Kathleen Letourneau, and grandson, Parker Wayne Williams. He is survived by the love of his life (60 years), Mary, his daughter Christi Williams (Kevin), granddaughters Brigette Coleman (Dale), Lyndsee Williams, and great-grandson Graesyn Coleman. Wayne graduated from the University of Tampa in 1959 and began his athletic career at Eastbay High School. After moving to Miami-Dade County, he accepted a job at Miami Beach Senior High coaching football and wrestling, as well as teaching English.Throughout the next 21 years (1970-1991), he continued his coaching and teaching career at Miami Springs High School where he then became the athletic business manager/athletic director. He was a member of the Greater Miami Athletic Conference for 32 years. He would retire in charge of all athletics as Miami-Dade County Athletic Director in 2002. A true role model for all athletic administrators, he served as the chairman of the committee charged with the responsibility to write the Miami-Dade County Athletic Manual, as he endeavored to create a level playing field for all athletes by applying the rules fairly and consistently. Known as a "Founding Father" of the FIAAA, his contributions helped create the birth of the FIAAA in 1977. He served numerous roles during the course of his career including the Board of Directors (1977-1984), chairing the FIAAA State Conference in 1983, and serving as the organization's president in 1984. He was named the District 15 Athletic Administrator of the Year in 1987, and the FIAAA State Athletic Administrator of the Year in 1996. He received the 30 Year Achievement Award in 2000, and was selected as a Life Time Member of the FIAAA 2001. The following year he was inducted into the FHSAA Hall of Fame and in 2016 was inducted into the FIAAA Hall of Fame. On the National level, he served on the president's council as a moderator and Florida delegate to the NIAAA. He was a member of the NIAAA Awards Committee, and would be awarded the NIAAA Distinguished Service Award in 1987. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the Parker Wayne Williams memorial fund.

