Walter Thomas Mylett
MYLETT, WALTER THOMAS Passed away on May 16, 2020 at age 92. A native of Brooklyn, NY, he died peacefully in Miami, Fl with his family by his side. He is survived by his seven sons, twenty grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren, and his sister Rosalie Doherty (née Mylett). He is predeceased by his wife Anita (née Woods) and his parents Elwood and Grace (née Hume). A retired NYPD police officer, he was recently honored for his service as their first Scuba Diver. After retirement, he pursued his conviction that "education is life itself" and enrolled in university, where he earned two masters degrees. Whether sailing his childhood boat on Sheepshead Bay, working aboard the square rigger Sea Cloud, piloting the Harbor Patrol boats of NYPD, or captaining the Plum Island ferry, he was always most at home when he was on the water or in pursuit of the next adventure. A memorial service will be planned in New York for family and friends later this summer.

Published in the Miami Herald on May 18, 2020.
