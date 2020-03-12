Walther, John , age 78 of Miami died peacefully February 28, surrounded by his loving family. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Linda. He is survived by daughter Nina, grandsons Damon, Tyler, & Aiden, great granddaughter Peyton, brother Paul, sister Peg, and a large extended family. John was an executive at Kahn-Carlin Agency in Coral Gables for over 40 years. John shared his abundant love not only with his family &friends but also throughout the greater world. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday March 14, from 11am to 12:45pm at Caballero Rivero Woodlawn South, 11655 SW 117th Ave. Miami. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to stjude.org/givehope
Published in the Miami Herald on Mar. 12, 2020